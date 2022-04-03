San Antonio has eight city-owned golf courses that pay for themselves | Texas Outdoors

This is your reason to grab your golf clubs and take a swing!

SAN ANTONIO — There are a ton of golf courses in the San Antonio area. You have everything from the average public course to the TPC course where the pros play.

But, we found that there are eight great city-owned courses that pay for themselves, and we visited one.

It wouldn't have mattered if it were flat and straight; Barry David admits that he can't putt. But, the newly renovated greens on the Olmos Basin Golf Course are awesome.

"This specific one we just put a little over $4 million in renovating. It had been untouched since 1963," said Ruben Caraveo, the director of marketing for the Alamo City Golf Trail. This nonprofit runs the courses.

Although it's city-owned, not one penny of that $4 million came from taxpayers.

"Zero cost to taxpayers. Other than the green's fees and cart fees if they want to come out and play. But we roll all of our profits back into the courses."

Caraveo showed us the job is exciting, but a lot of work.

"Last year, I think we did in excess of 400,000 rounds across all eight facilities. That's a lot of traffic, that's a lot of gold carts, that's a lot of people, a lot of food, drink, customer service, complaints, issues…I mean you name it, there's just a ton of work," he said.

Those 400,000 rounds pay for the upkeep and improvements at all the courses.

With all the leaves off the trees, the course looks wide open. But, beware for some water hazards.

The fairways are thick, which does allow you to get under the ball.

"This is the busiest course, just because of where it's centrally located and it gets just a ton of play. But you know, right now, it's in great shape and people are really enjoying it," said Caraveo.

You can buy one of their discount member packages. It allows you to walk the course for about $20.

Click here for all the details.