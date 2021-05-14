SA Sidecars takes you anywhere you want to go in the city

You can now tour anywhere in San Antonio from a very unique perspective.

SAN ANTONIO — It can be exciting riding in the open air, whether it's on a motorcycle or in a convertible. But, many never imagine they can enjoy a ride like the ones you experience at SA Sidecars.

They give you that feeling of freedom you get from being in the open air, in a Vespa Sidecar.

"We were giving tours on the backs of our scooters, but knew we had to come up with something a little more unique," said Owner Kevin Manchaca. He and his wife Liz may not even realize how unique their idea is.

SA Sidecars will take you anywhere in San Antonio that you want to go. Manchaca says they try to tailor every ride to the customers' desires. "We even bring Mexican blankets, coffee and hot chocolate when the temperature is below 60," said Manchaca.

Some of the places include the Alamo, the Missions, the King William District, BlueStar and the Pearl. They even offer a "Booze Cruise" if you're 21 and older.

Of course, the drivers don't drink, but they will stop at any restaurant or bar customers want.

The reaction to the sidecars too is unbelieveable; everywhere you go, people honk and wave. They're often asking, "Hey, where can we rent those?"

