A real feather in your beret | Texas Outdoors

Former military women are trading in their rifles for sticks and strings.

SAN ANTONIO — The Pink Berets know more about weapons than most people. It's an organization for former service personnel and it's all women.

"Being in the Marine Corp, you have camaraderie, you have connections and when you move away form that, you lose that," Former Drill Sergeant Christi Stambaugh says. She adds that shooting the bow brings that all back.

It's another thing many of the women in this organization share. Team member Angela Jefferies says, "It was something that I didn't know I needed in my life." The former soldier says when she got out, she didn't feel like she fit in anymore. The Pink Berets changed that.

The group first got together about four months ago and they meet at least once a week now to share a passion they didn't know they had.

"Getting out of the military, you’re kind of around people and you don’t feel like you fit anymore especially female veterans and when I shot the bow, I didn’t realize what it did to be. It changed my life," says member Erica Cuevas.

Archery is not all the organization does. They are a total support group with culinary programs, military sexual assault groups, creative writing, horseback riding and lots of other different programs to help the women get back out and be "leaders in their community."

