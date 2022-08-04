'It's going to be tough'; Pedaling through the Hill Country, Tour de France style | Texas Outdoors

Riding in the Tour de France is just a dream for many cyclists. But, you can ride in a part of it and never leave Texas!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — I don't know what it is when I'm watching TV and come across the Tour de France; I just have to watch for a while. Maybe it's the hills, endurance and the speed, but I've always wanted to do that.

We all know that's not going to happen.

But, now, people can ride in a small part of it. L'ETAPE is now part of "Fiesta Fitfest," an official Fiesta event.

"It's going to be tough," said Mike Brown, the Executive Director for L'ETAPE. "We have a 100 mile route, a 60 mile route and a 25 mile route."

The 100 mile route runs from UTSA, around Lake Medina, to Bandera and through Helotes.

"It's not quite the Alps," said Brown. But, he said it's going to be a challenge. It is too late to sign up for this year's race, but you can start training for next year.

The winners get an actual Tour de France yellow jersey!

There are much smaller routes and fun activities, in which the entire family can participate. It will be held on the East Campus at UTSA, and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the music