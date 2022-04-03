Expect a huge difference when you play Olmos Basin Golf Course! | Texas Outdoors

Even playing in the dead of winter, Olmos Basin's renovations make it feel like a brand new track!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — I had no idea Olmos Basin Golf Course was such a great course... Now that I know, I'll be back again and again! Alamo City Golf Trail, the non-profit organization that manages the city's course, just sunk a ton of money in it.

"It hadn't been touched since 1963," Ruben Caraveo, the marketing director with ACGT said. So they poured $4 million into drainage, because the course sits in a flood plain, and they built up the greens with a lot more undulations.

It was the time of year that all the leaves were off the trees, so the course looked wide open. When spring gets here and the leaves grow it will be a totally different animal. Putting on the greens, you clearly see the ball roll true!

My 80-year-old Uncle Kenny was visiting from New York and he loves to play so I thought it would be fun to take him with me. Before we even got to the first tee, he made sure to tell me he hadn't hit a golf ball in six months.

His first swing he hit it about 225 yards straight down the middle of the fairway... Sandbagger! I couldn't hit the fairway if I shot it out of a gun! We eventually shook off the winter rust and played a fair round

We lost a ball or two, found ourselves in a bunker or three, but after the 18th hole we were both barely over 90. Not a bad day's work, if that's what you want to call it. I suggest you check out the city's course!