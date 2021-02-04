Looking to kayak on the San Antonio River? Here's how you can book a trip

“I was down here walking one day and I thought, there should be kayaks on the river” says Neal. She was right too!

SAN ANTONIO — It’s one thing to soak up the ambiance of San Antonio’s River Walk as you stroll along it’s paths. It's a whole new world when you’re actually on the river, and not in a barge.

It’s taken four years or twisting arms and a year long pandemic, but Sarah Neal finally reached her goal. “I knew it would be a winner,” says Neal.

Neal owns Mission Kayak. She is the only vendor allowed to take tourists on kayaking trips on the downtown portion of the River Walk. And no matter how many times you have been there, it’s a new experience to kayak.

“I was down here walking one day and I thought, there should be kayaks on the river” says Neal. She was right too!

Now Thursday through Monday, you can rent a kayak, or use your own and paddle along the most entertaining portions of the River Walk. It’s amazing how peaceful and quiet it can be, even in the middle of downtown San Antonio!

Neal says, “We start everyone by 8:15 or 8:30 a.m. and they have to be off the river by 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.”

Most days, Neal says they are sold out, so anywhere from 55-60 kayaks are stretched along the 3 ½ mile stretch of river that has been off limits to anything but the barges for years.

So if you're looking for a unique way to see one of the biggest tourist draws in San Antonio, and a way to truly enjoy the river itself from a different perspective, this might be for you.