It's a totally different view from the top of a Mountain bike | Texas Outdoors

If you think you know everything there is to know about riding a bike, and you haven't tried mountain-biking, get ready for an education!

SAN ANTONIO — I have ridden thousands of miles on a bicycle and thought I knew just about everything was was to know about riding. Then I tried mountain-biking. Boy, did I get an education!

I have always ridden road bikes, but always wanted to try mountain-biking. I had no idea how different and just how tough it is.

With a road bike, it is a nice smooth ride where you're only really challenged when you come to a significant hill.

Mountain-biking is a white knuckled, bone jarring, nerve rattling exercise. "It's more than just exercise," says STORM President Jeff Jordan.

STORM stands for San Antonio Off Road Mountain-bikers. It's an organization of biking enthusiasts who maintain the majority of bike trails around San Antonio, and build new trails all the time.

Jordan says, "I got hooked on it when I lived in College Station, and when I moved to San Antonio, I wanted to start riding again."

I now know why.

It can be as intense as you want it to be -- riding over loose rocks, down hills and jumping off ledges, if that's your thing. Or, it can be an easy -- a relaxing ride on a dirt, rock trail just to experience nature.

Whichever you want, San Antonio has numerous trails to ride. And if you want someone to ride with you, that's easy enough to find as well.

All you have to do is click here and it will take you to STORM's website.