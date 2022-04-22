It's a sweet time to head to Poteet to eat some strawberries | Texas Outdoors

They are the first fruit to ripen in the spring, and that means a party in Poteet!

Example video title will go here for this video

POTEET, Texas — Most days, Poteet is a small town in Atascosa County. Except, for one weekend in April.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival brings people from across the state to celebrate and sample everything strawberry.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival is celebrating its 75th season. It's one of those things to which you just have to go. It's the fun of small town celebrations, homemade pies, jellies and things you never thought to make from strawberries.

It's also a contest to see who has the best strawberries.

5 Cousins Strawberry patch has done really well in the competition. They have placed almost every year they've entered, even winning Grand Champion and Reserve Champion titles.

We went back to 5 Cousins this year to see our friends Will Bates and his family. "We started this thing to develop some work ethic and put a few dollars in their college funds," said Will Bates. His 5 grandkids watch over the fields with a great deal of pride.

This year, the family has something else, of which to be proud. Oldest granddaughter Hallie is this year's Queen of the Festival.

They also produced what they hope will be their second crop of Grand Champion strawberries.