Heritage and culture brought to life on a tour of San Antonio's west side | Texas Outdoors

You can't help but notice them as you drive by, but a tour of San Antonio's west-side murals brings a whole new understanding!

SAN ANTONIO — The colors immediately draw your attention, even as you drive by. It seems everywhere you turn, you see them; bright shapes with colors not normally seen on a building's walls.

"We wanted to do something to beautify and educate the community," says Cuautli Reyna with San Anto Cultural Arts.

They are definitely doing that! There are 65 murals now spread out around San Antonio, but mostly on the city's west side.

The program began more than 25 years ago when local artist Manny Castillo went to one area business owner with an idea. "'We want to give these kids something to do, we want to give our community something beautiful to look at and be proud of -- let me put this mural on the side of your building'", says Reyna.

Now San Anto Cultural Arts not only paints new murals; they maintain and restore existing murals and invite the community and other artists to help them. They also give tours walking, riding a bike or even driving around to various areas, talking about each mural.

If you would also be interested in taking part in painting a mural, or participating in their restoration project, check out their website here.