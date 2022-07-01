Here's what it's like going ice skating in San Antonio | Texas Outdoors

San Antonio is rich in tradition, and now there is another tradition that will have you sliding through downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — Most people must have thought it was a crazy idea when the Rotary Club of San Antonio said it was bringing an ice rink to Travis Park. Judging from the crowds, it would now be crazy to not do it!

More than 18,000 people put on skates and did laps around the rink last year. This year, CENTRO San Antonio expects to double that number. CENTRO partnered with the Rotary this year to make sure it's a hit.

"Centro and the Rotary Club is committed to insuring this tradition lasts -- not only lasts but grows, right?" said CENTRO's Liz Burt. Being born in Massachusetts, Burt said she skated as a child, but doing it in Travis Park is magical.

The rink was the brainchild of then Rotary president Brandon Logan. "What we want to do is create a community gathering place, and I feel that was the missing element in San Antonio during the holidays."

It's not missing anymore! Logan says they plan to bring it back every year.

It's amazing to think you can lace up ice skates and glide around the rink in a short sleeve shirt on some days in South Texas.

But if you're going to do it this year, you need to hurry; the rink closes after January 17.

To check out the rink, click here.