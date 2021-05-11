Catch and release redfish on Lake Calaveras | Texas Outdoors

It's hard to beat a good fish fry, but sometimes, catch and release leaves a better taste in your mouth.

SAN ANTONIO — Even though it's what you're trying to accomplish, when that fish first tugs on your line, it's almost always unexpected. Then the battle is on -- a tug of war to see if you can put it on the boat, while sometimes, the fish is literally fighting for it's life.

This day, all the fish would live to fight another day.

We were casting for redfish on Lake Calaveras with fishing guide Manny Martinez.

"These are the fish for the future," said Martinez.

We were catching 12 to 18 inch fish, which Martinez says by next spring, would be the 20 to 30 inch fish. "There is tons of bait fish in this lake and that allows them to grow quickly, because they are always eating," said Martinez.

This trip, we had a special guest along with us, KENS 5 morning traffic reporter and meteorologist Stacia Willson.

I told her there was an old fishing rule that says when you catch your first fish, you have to kiss it. "I'm not kissing a fish, it would be like kissing you Barry," said Willson.

It was a trip filled with more laughs than fish, but any day on the water is much better than a day at work.

If you want to check out our trip, watch the video above. If you want to book a trip, or check out Manny's guide service and fees, click here.