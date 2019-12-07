SAN ANTONIO — Our area rivers provide all kinds of "Texas Outdoor" opportunities, from fishing, floating, boating, and tubing. But did you know you can go paddleboarding - at night?

As if paddleboarding isn't hard enough, I had to add almost total darkness to my first time ever on a paddleboard. The only light we had were the L.E.D. lighting strips on the bottom of the boards.

Luke Adamson and three of his four brothers offer glowing paddleboard tours on the San Marcos River. They were out here every day anyway - so they thought, why not make some money doing what they love.

"It's super safe," Adamson explained. "The part of the river we're on, there's no rapids. Slight, little bit of current so it will pull you all the way down."

"You do have a guide with you the whole time, so in case anything happens, they'll rescue out of the river."

Paddle SMTX does two tours a night, with plans for a third. Adamson says they mainly see families, but have seen some folks in their 80's!

Since I'd never been on a paddleboard, I figured a few tips wouldn't hurt, which Adamson happily offered.

"You're going to go one foot, then the other right over this handle; then slowly lean back over your heels and bring it on up," Adamson explained.

I was a little wobbly, but I did manage to make it to my feet. Once you're up there, it doesn't take too long to get the feel. And the lights really do add something unique to the experience, and you can change the colors on your board whenever you want.

The Adamson brothers have hit on somewhat of a niche. There's no one else offering lighted, night-time trips on what they believe is the only place to do it.

"The river - that thing! We said, 'we are never leaving this river," Adamson said.

"Arguably, this is the best river in Texas."