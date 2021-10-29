71 acres of magic and adventure captured at the Texas Renaissance Festival | Texas Outdoors

It is a versatile step back in time to the days of lords, ladies and knights, complete with jousting and sword fights.

SAN ANTONIO — Want to throw yourself into 71 acres of magic and adventure? Then the Texas Renaissance Festival might be for you.

For the past 37 years, millions of people have paraded into their fantasy.

"We have people come out here all the time, dressed up, looking to have a fun time, looking to relax and get away from the world," said Cory Brock of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

"You ain't in the splash zone, you are in the action right there. Those guys go at it jousting, break their lances and stuff like that. Hop off their horses, pull out their swords and really go at it," said Brock.

It's as real as real can be. Not just the costumes or garbs as they call it; all the way down to the hand powered amusement rides and games.

"We have some of the best artisans and crafters in all the world. We have entertainers from around the world, we have musicians, stunt artists, we even have jugglers," said the "king."

There is plenty of entertainment, food and drinks.

"You can actually escape from reality and be somewhere and be someone that you might not be on your regular day," said Thomas Chapman, Wyrm Wood Public House.

That is the theme of the park -- giving everyone who wants that opportunity to truly unwind and cut loose.

It doesn't matter what's on the outside of the Renaissance Festival. Everyone just kind of comes here and there's peace and harmony and that's why I try to get people to come out here, because it's unlike anything else that's in the world," said Kyle Johnston, Oden's Table.

Roughly half a million people make the journey to Todd Mission, about 55 miles north of Houston.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as well. For nine weeks through October and November, that character is unleashed and free to dance and sing in a fantasy world.

