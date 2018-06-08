BEAUMONT — A pair of South Texas fisherman made what many would consider the catch of a lifetime and won almost $8000 to go along with it over the weekend during a Texas shark fishing tournament.

Kerry Henry and Mike Blaha won first place "big shark" and first place overall during the 2018 Sharp Tooth Shootout in Port O'Connor over this past weekend according to Mark Robinson of the Port O'Connor Shark Hunters.

It took the men about two hours to land the 12 foot Tiger Shark that tipped the scales at 693 lbs. and was caught using a sting ray for bait Robinson said.

They caught the huge shark in about 40 feet of water about 1.8 miles off the Port O'Connor surf line near Port O'Connor jetties he said.

The duo known as "Team Slick Line" won $5000 for the overall prize and an additional $2800 for the "big shark prize" according to Robinson

Thirty one teams competed in this year's tournament which donates meat from the catches to the Fisherman’s Chapel in Port O’Connor for local families in need.

"Not only is it a trophy and a fish of a lifetime but it’s also very good table fare," Robinson said.

