Rainbow trout restocking set for next week in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas — Get your fishing rods and bait. Starting next week Louise Hays Park in Kerrville will be stocked with rainbow trout.

The park, located at 202 Thompson Drive, is getting the first of two shipments on Thursday, December 15. The release will consist of 1,200 rainbow trout. The second release will occur on Tuesday, January 11 with the same amount.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos provides the fish. The rainbow trout stocking is timed with winter water temperatures dropping below a level necessary for the survival of the trout, according to the city.

"Everyone is invited to come to Louise Hays Park to enjoy a great fishing experience," the city of Kerrville posted on its Facebook page.

If you are 18 or older, you are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license.