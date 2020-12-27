New trail system designs coming to Pearsall Park for people living in southwest San Antonio

“We were able to raise the money pretty quickly which shows us how much mountain bikers want trails down at Pearsall Park,” Jordan said.

SAN ANTONIO — After months of fundraising, new mountain biking trails at Pearsall Park are ready to be designed.

“Our main mission and goal is to get more people on mountain bikes and also trail access,” President of the South Texas Off Road Mountain Bikers Jeff Jordan said. “We’ve been trying to get more of these types of trails, these natural dirt trails, and mountain biking trails in all parts of the city.”

Jordan says right now most of the natural trails in San Antonio are located on the northern parts of the city. He says his organization has since raised $12,000 in about 3 months for a Pearsall Park Trail Design Project to give people on the southwest side of town more options to exercise.

“We were able to raise the money pretty quickly which shows us how much mountain bikers want trails down at Pearsall Park,” Jordan said.

Next, Jordan says they’ll meet with the city and trail builder to get the trail system designs finished which could be by the end of January.

“When the trail design is complete, we should have a better idea about how much it would cost to be professionally built,” Jordan said.

Depending on how much construction costs, he says the new trails could be ready anywhere from next year to a few years from now.