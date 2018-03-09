NEW BRAUNFELS — Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer, but Monday's weather didn't stop folks from coming down to the Comal River to get some floating time in.

"I like it better. The sun is not going to be beating down on us," one tuber said.

Another said, "As long as it doesn't start raining and there is no lightning, we are good to go. Yesterday was extremely hot. We got a nice little burn happening."

No matter how burned people may have been, they all came to get in the water, regardless of the weather. Some just to swim, others to float in tubes, others in a most awesome unicorn floaty!

Even without a shirt or shoes, Monday's tubers say the weather was no problem. But if Mother Nature threw some water on them from the top, Rockin' R's had plenty of dry shirts, shades and shoes as backups just in case.

Some folks from cities and even states away that couldn't wait to get in that Comal. "It is our first trip for tubing," said Roberto, Jonathan and Charlotte, who came from Houston to float the Comal.

They also brought two dogs named Lola and Skyler. "They are obsessed with it. I have photos of them sleeping on the river," Charlotte said.

Stephanie from Pflugerville brought her friend, Justin, to drag their tubes to the river, get that wristband, and get their float on. Justin is new to the Lone Star State, all the way from Denver, Colorado. Why'd they pick today to check out all the beauty the river has to offer? They told us, "Our friends were coming this weekend. Yeah, they are down there now."

The trash ban, which made disposable containers illegal on the river, also impacted the tubing business. All of those we spoke with said this year's trash ban had both it's ups and its downs.

"I know whenever I float the river I need my bag of chips," said Aislinn, who was working with Stephanie. They have been working for Felger's Tube Rental for two summers.

Stephanie said the trash ban had an impact on their business. She told us, "A little bit slower this year than last year." With no disposable containers allowed, she says floaters brought in other containers that made situations a little more dangerous. "I feel like we've had an increase in people getting drunk on the river because they are not bringing beer, they are bringing gallon sized rum and Cokes," Stephanie said.

No plastic also meant no plastic water bottles. "A negative, you can't bring your plastic water bottles on the river anymore, so people are getting dehydrated," said Stephanie.

But Aislinn looked at the cleaner side of the trash ban debate. She said, "On the other hand, some people are thrilled about it. They are like, 'oh my gosh, the river is clean, we are all for this change.' I notice whenever I float there's not as many cans on the river. It's a lot nicer, it's well-kept."

