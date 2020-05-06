Grab your fishing poles! You can fish for free in Texas this Saturday

Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Free Fishing Day across the Lone Star State.

Grab your tackle box, your fishing poles and head on out to your favorite body of water Saturday: it’s Free Fishing Day in Texas.

The first Saturday of every June is designated for all Texans to fish in all public waters without a license.

The rest of the year, Texas Parks and Wildlife requires a fishing license that range from $7 to $47.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment and love for fishing with a new participant,” said Craig Bonds, inland fisheries director for TPWD.

TPWD has a list of public fishing spots throughout the state, and also a list public access points for saltwater fishing in the bays.

It’s going to be a scorcher across Greater Houston on Saturday. The forecast is calling for a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance for a scattered thunderstorm.