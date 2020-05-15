Bear found in tree at apartment complex in Cabot, according to AGFC

A bear was found in a tree at an apartment complex in Cabot.

CABOT, Ark. — According to Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a bear was found in a tree at an apartment complex in Cabot.

The AGFC spent part of their Friday morning rescuing a brown bear from a 25 foot tree in the complex.

They had to use a tranquilizer dart to make it come out of the tree and fall asleep.

While this is a surprise to many, Keith Stephens with the AGFC said this is kind of common at this time of year.

"Usually it's juvenile males that moms pushed them out of the house," Stephens said. "It's just like a teenager, it's time to go. They come out and they're looking for an easy meal, looking at dumpsters, looking at trash cans, dog food. Anything they can get their hands on."

