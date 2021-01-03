Aquatica San Antonio set to reopen this Saturday for spring break; jobs also up for grabs, some with signing bonus

The water park at SeaWorld is extending its operating days to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 6-14.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld's water park is prepping to reopen this weekend – just in time for spring break. Aquatica San Antonio will extend the time it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, March 6 to Sunday, March 14 and there are even some positions up for grabs that have signing bonuses.

The 2021 season will continue with Aquatica being open on the weekends through June 4 when daily operation will begin.

Reservations are required and temperature checks will be conducted when guests enter due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Aquatica, capacity will be "significantly limited" to create more open space for guests to maintain physical distancing and face coverings will be required for guests 2 and older in certain designated areas of the park, including the park entrance and exit, retail areas, food and beverage areas and other designated areas.

Face coverings will not be required in the water, such as the lazy river, the wave pool, all water slides, and all other water attractions in the water park.

“Starting this Spring Break, we are thrilled to welcome guests back to Aquatica and provide families a much-needed opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy quality time together, while doing so safely,” said Byron Surrett, Park President of SeaWorld and Aquatica.

Tickets for Aquatica San Antonio right now start at $29.99. A season pass, called an Aquatica Fun Card, is $51.99.

Last week SeaWorld and Aquatica announced they are hiring for hundreds of positions – some of which come with a $200 hiring bonus.