With Lance McCullers Jr. on the disabled list, it opened up a spot for recently-acquired reliever Roberto Osuna, who has completed his 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

It's a really bad look for the Astros and the epitome of hypocrisy.

The organization has taken immense pride in its 'zero-tolerance policy' towards domestic violence and even put that on full display with the release of prospect Danry Vasquez after he allegedly beat up his girlfriend in a stairwell of a Double-A stadium.

Osuna's 75-game suspension is the third longest under this MLB policy, and, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the picture of Osuna's girlfriend after the alleged incident is still being talked about in Toronto Police circles and the alleged details from that night are alarmingly grotesque in nature.

Osuna did not fight his suspension.

The Blue Jays were never going to let Osuna pitch another game for that organization, but held tight, hoping to extract some sort of value on the trade market for the youngest closer to ever reach 100 saves. The Astros said they did their requisite research, talked with Osuna and felt comfortable making the deal.

Unfortunately, for a multitude of reasons, domestic violence cases usually result in no charges, but this isn't about legality.

It's about morality.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow says you can have a zero-tolerance policy and still give a player a second-chance.

What the heck does that mean? Anyone?

This whole case points to hypocrisy from Houston and the Astros should have let Toronto release Osuna with no teams picking him up, thus serving his sentence in a way the legal system sadly often fails to in these type of cases.

