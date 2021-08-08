Tokyo Rewind, Aug. 7: Felix sets new bar; US wins 7th straight women's hoops gold

Move over, Carl Lewis. Allyson Felix is now the most-decorated American track and field athlete in Olympics history.

This was the fifth and final Olympics for Allyson Felix, and she went out on top and pushed aside a legend in the process.

Felix and the U.S. women's 4x400m relay team easily won gold Saturday. It was the 11th career Olympic medal for Felix, who now passes Carl Lewis for the most by an American in track and field. It will also be her last. Felix, 35, said after the event that while she may compete again, it won't be at the 2024 Olympics.

It was also a big night for the U.S. men. After a rough Olympics in track and field -- particularly in the relays -- the men's 4x400 team also had a relatively easy win in the final to win gold. It was the only men's gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics.

7th straight gold for US women's basketball

After a tight first half with Japan, the U.S. pulled away in the second half Saturday night (Sunday morning in Tokyo) to win its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal, beating the host nation Japan 90-75.

It was also the fifth individual Olympic gold medal for both Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, the most for any basketball players in history. Bird, who turns 41 in October, has said this will be her last Olympics.

US women easily win 3rd water polo gold

It was supposed to be a gold medal contest, but it was anything but a contest. The U.S. women's water polo team scored early and often in beating Spain 14-5. It's the third consecutive title for the Americans.

US gets cycling gold in final event

Jennifer Valente got up from a crash in the omnium-ending points race to hang on for the gold medal, capping what had been an otherwise frustrating and disappointing Olympics for American cycling.

Valente won the opening scratch race, picked up three sprints in the points race and performed well in the elimination race to take an eight-point lead into the points race, where points are awarded for sprints every 10 laps.

Valente won the first sprint to pad her lead, then got up from a crash with 30 laps left to keep from losing any ground on her pursuers. She wound up taking second in the final sprint to secure the gold medal.

More US medals

The U.S. equestrian team won silver in the team jumping competition after losing a gold medal jump-off against Sweden. One of the members of the U.S. team is Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patty Scialfa.

The U.S. baseball team fell to Japan 2-0 in the final and will bring home silver.

Kyle Snyder won silver in 97kg division of men's freestyle wrestling while Sarah Hildebrandt took bronze in women's 50kg freestyle.

Oshae Jones of the United States won bronze in the welterweight division of women's boxing.