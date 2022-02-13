Sunday Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, hockey and speedskating

The world’s No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater is on the track for Team USA. Plus ice dancing, monobob and women’s freeski slopestyle wrap up.

BEIJING, China — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday. Live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI on top of more live Olympics.

Eat breakfast while you watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal. That comes after men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.

Then as you’re digesting those wings, nachos and pizza after the game, relax and watch some twizzles as ice dancing wraps up with the free dance.

Mixed in with all that there’s men's hockey between the U.S. and Germany, the final two runs of women's monobob, the final of women's freestyle skiing slopestyle and qualifying for women's snowboard big air.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Saturday and 2:00 a.m. CT Monday. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin