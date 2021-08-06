Golden Spurs: Gregg Popovich, Keldon Johnson bringing home Olympic gold medals

The gold medal will help cap Popovich's storied career, pairing nicely with his five NBA titles and three NBA Coach of the Year awards.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs’ Gregg Popovich and Keldon Johnson are bringing to San Antonio the gold medal after Team USA defeated France, 87-82, in the gold medal game.

The victory completes Popovich's personal Olympic journey.

He was cut from the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball squad, which left him “devastated,” and he recently endured criticism for the team’s subpar play during exhibition play, including a loss to France early in the Olympic tournament.

USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich on being cut from 1972 Olympic team: “I was devastated. Anybody would be. They put me on alternate team, we went to Brazil & Argentina and partied out a—es off. I was young and foolish.” pic.twitter.com/hxLJHNcCYB — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 15, 2019

The gold medal was the last thing left for Popovich to accomplish in his storied career. It will pair nicely with his five NBA championships and three NBA Coach of the Year awards.

As for Johnson, he earned another honor in his young pro basketball career.

He was initially asked to be a part of the 2021 U.S. Select Team roster only to see himself get called up to the National Team after several players could not make the trip to Japan.