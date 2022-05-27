O'Connor softball wins in dramatic fashion, advances to state tourney for sixth time

The Panthers defense was heroic when it mattered most to send the team on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The O’Connor Panther softball ladies have advanced to the state tournament for the sixth time in program history, winning in dramatic fashion Friday night in Corpus Christi by holding off Weslaco, 7-6, in Game 2 of their best-of-three 6A Regional Championship series.

The Panthers jumped out to an early inning 4-0 lead, but Weslaco didn’t wave the white flag. The game turned dramatic in the bottom of the seventh, when Weslaco plated three runs to cut the lead to one run.

But O’Connor was able to preserve the win with a game-ending double-play, including a strike to home plate for the final out and the conclusion of the game.

"It's indescribable right now," head coach Caitlin Bollier said after the victory. "I'm a loss for words, but I'm just so excited for this group of kids, these girls, our coaches, the community, our parents. We just have a really good community behind us, a good support staff. It's incredible."

