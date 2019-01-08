SAN ANTONIO — High school sports fans in San Antonio’s largest school district will soon be able to buy tickets to varsity football and volleyball games without visiting a ticket office.

Season tickets for the 2019 high school football season on sale Monday, August 5 and run through Sunday, Aug. 25. Tickets can be purchased online by going to ticketroar.com/nisd starting at midnight on Monday. The district said they are still accepting payments in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NISD Athletic Office in the Northside Sports Gym, 8400 N. Loop 1604 W.

“People have been asking us to do this for years, and we are excited to be able to offer it beginning this coming school year,” Northside ISD Executive Director for Athletics Stan Laing said.

Individual football game tickets go on sale the week before each game. Up to an hour before the game, you can buy a ticket online for the “early bird” price of $4 for students and $7 for adults. That’s the same price you would pay if you bought tickets in person at the school. Tickets at the gate will cost $8.

The district said varsity volleyball game tickets will be available online soon. They will announce more details on their website and social media channels.

