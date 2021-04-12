No. 9 Baylor defeats No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, 21-16

No. 9 Baylor hangs on to beat No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — From a two-win season to the Big 12 Championship Game, No. 9 Baylor has had quite the bounce back in just one season.

They cemented the program's turnaround with an upset win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, winning 21-16.

There were College Football Playoff implications on the line for the Cowboys who sat one spot back of the Top 4.

Baylor fumbled away an opportunity on their first drive as running back Trestan Ebner coughed off a carry and turned it over to the Cowboys. Oklahoma State drove down the field and settled for a field goal.

On the ensuing Cowboys drive, JT Woods intercepted Spencer Sanders. The Bears capitalized and Blake Shapen found Ben Sims in the end zone to put Baylor up 7-3.

The turnovers continued to flow in the first quarter as linebacker Matt Jones picked off Sanders. That turnover led to another Baylor score as Shapen hit Drew Estrada for a four-yard score to start the second quarter.

Blake Shapen has started this game 12-12 for 107 yards and 2 TD's. His passer rating is 229.9%.



Blake Shapen has started this game 12-12 for 107 yards and 2 TD's. His passer rating is 229.9%.

He added his third touchdown on a pass to Tyquan Thornton who managed to get his foot down in the corner as Baylor took a 21-3 lead with 5:29 left in the second.

Oklahoma State responded at the end of the second quarter. With just over three minutes, the Cowboys kicked a field goal to make it 21-6. Both teams trotted into the half with that same score.

Shapen's 17-17 start set a Big 12 Championship and AT&T Stadium record for most consecutive passes completed.

The Cowboys got the scoring started in the second half. After a failed conversion on 4th down on their own 37-yard line, the Bears turned it over on downs.

OSU responded with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Dominic Richardson to make it 21-13.

Turnovers continued to be a trend in this game throughout.

Baylor missed their second field goal of the game on the first play of the 4th quarter. After a quick three-and-out, Trestan Ebner muffed the punt and OSU took over in Baylor territory.

The defense stood tall and did not break, limiting OSU to a field goal after the Cowboys had it first-and-goal on the one-yard line making it 21-16 with over eight minutes to play.

OSU was given one final shot with 3:32 remaining in the game. Starting at their own 10-yard line after a 61-yard punt from Issac Power, Sanders marched the Cowboys down the field.