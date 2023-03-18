No. 7 Baylor escapes upset against No. 10 Alabama

Baylor erased an 18-point deficit to take down Alabama in the Round of 64

STORRS, Conn. — The No. 7 Baylor Bears women's basketball team faced off against No.10 Alabama in the Round of 64 of the 2023 Division I Women's Basketball Tournament.

Baylor fell behind early, shooting 0-7 from three and 2-15 from the field during the first quarter which resulted in a 22-4 deficit at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Bears suffered a scare early when Big 12 Freshman of the Year Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had to have her fingers wrapped after the first timeout of the game. She returned to the game and appeared to be fine.

With Caitlin Bickle on the bench with two quick fouls, the Bears looked for other answers to get themselves back in the game quickly.

They responded in the second by going 7-8 from three and getting the lead down to single-digits before Bama hit a last second bucket and headed to the locker room with an 11-point lead.

In the third quarter, Baylor went 4-7 from three and took the lead. Sarah Andrews helped lead a surge and completed the comeback to give the Bears a 47-46 lead.

Heading to the fourth quarter, Baylor had lost the lead and trailed 59-54 but in striking distance.

With 1:34 left to play, it was tied up 71-71. After an Alabama lead, Caitlin Bickle went to the line trailing by one and drilled two free-throws to take a 75-74 lead.