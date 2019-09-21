SAN ANTONIO — Talk about an instant classic.

The teams combined for 1,179 yards of total offense and the outcome wasn't determined until Judson quarterback Mike Chandler II scored on a 5-yard run with 56 seconds left, giving the Rockets a 51-48 victory Friday night.

The game at Lehnhoff Stadium was the District 26-6A opener for both teams.

Chandler completed 5 of 11 passes for 179 yards and one TD, and rushed for 129 yards and three TDs. De'Anthony Lewis fueled Judson's running back, rushing for 229 yards and three TDs on 21 carries.

Judson (4-0) and Steele (3-1) entered the game No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the KENS5.com area high school rankings. The Knights lead the series 7-3, but the Rockets have won the last three meetings.

Steele lost the game despite outgaining Judson 638-541 in total offensive yardage. Knights quarterback Wyatt Begeal was outstanding, completing 23 of 29 passes for 420 yards and one TD and rushing for another score.

Steele running back De'Quavion Thomas rushed for 91 yards and scored two TDs.

Steele took a 21-14 lead at the half on a 1-yard TD by De'Quavion Thomas with 4:24 left in the first half. Cameron Hawk converted his third extra-point kick.

Thomas' score capped a six-play, 67-yard drive that took only two minutes. The Knights moved to the Judson 8 on two big consecutive plays -- a 34-yard pass from Begeal and Rhenden Lopez and a 22-yard gain on a reverse by Daryn McKnight.

Steele scored on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter. The first Knights TD came on wide receiver Jaylon Jones' 59-yard scamper on a 59-yard end-around play. The TD score came on the second play of the game's first possession.

Judson drove to the Steele 13 on the ensuing possession, but quarterback Mike Chandler II was dropped for a 1-yard loss on third-and-four. The Rockets' 31-yard field goal attempt by Raphael Moembo was wide left.

Taking over at their 20, the Knights carved out a 13-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Begeal's 21-yard TD on a quarterback draw with 3:37 left in the first period.

Judson finally got untracked on its next possession, scoring on a 1-yard run by running back De'Anthony Lewis with 2:13 left in the quarter. Lewis broke loose for a 40-yard gain on a first-down play at the Rockets' 41, moving Judson to the Steele 19.

Chandler completed a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Anthony Shelton two plays later to give Judson a first-and-goal at the 1. Lewis' TD ended a six-play, 69-yard drive with 2:13 left in the first period.

The Rockets tied the game at 14 on fheir next possession, with Lewis capping an eight-play, 83-yard drive with a 10-yard run midway through the second quarter.