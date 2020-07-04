NEW YORK — The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.

All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.

