The Stanley Cup will be visiting San Antonio this October!

According to a press release from the San Antonio Rampage, the team is celebrating their NHL affiliate St. Louis Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup championship on October 12.

The Rampage face off against the Chicago Wolves, and the Stanley Cup trophy will be in attendance at the game. Tickets are already on sale for the evening.

The Rampage is the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, who won the 2019 Stanley Cup this past June. During the Stanley Cup Finals, the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games.

The team was propelled to victory largely behind the excellent play of goalie Jordan Binnington, who began the season as the netminder for the San Antonio AHL team. Binnington set a record for most wins by a rookie goaltender in the Stanley Cup playoffs and inked an $8 million contract extension with the defending champs.

San Antonio Rampage Lord Stanley is headed back to the AT&T Center on October 12th! 😍

This isn't the first time the Stanley Cup has made an appearance in the Alamo City. In December 2018, the cup was on hand at the AT&T Center during the Rampage's game against the Texas Stars. That evening, fans could take photos with the Stanley Cup, which had been won by the Washington Capitals that year.

The Stanley Cup is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise.

