Stars use 4-goal 2nd period to beat Avs, take 2-0 lead in series

Colorado will now have to win four of the next five games to avoid elimination.
Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz (39) during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series. 

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Joe Pavelski and Radek Faksa revitalized the Stars by scoring in a 43-second span during a 5-on-3 advantage. 

Dallas was just getting started. 

Radulov knocked in the go-ahead goal when a shot bounced off a stick, into his chest and over Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz. 

Esa Lindell then added another with 46 seconds left to make it 4-2. 

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. on NBCSN. 

