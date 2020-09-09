Dallas Stars lose Game 2 of Western Conference Final 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights rebounded Tuesday from their one-goal loss Sunday, with second-period goals from Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomáš Nosek.

DALLAS — In Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, just one goal was scored. In Game 2, three were scored- and none were from the Dallas Stars.

The Vegas Golden Knights rebounded Tuesday from their one-goal loss Sunday, with second-period goals from Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomáš Nosek.

The Vegas Golden Knights had scored two goals on a goalie in 276 minutes, 24 seconds.



Then they scored three goals in 4 minutes, 56 seconds.



3-0 Vegas.

The series is now tied 1-1.

In the third period, The Stars pulled goalie Anton Khudobin. He had 25 saves in Game 1. In his place making his NHL debut was 21-year-old Jake Oettinger. It was an NHL player's first debut in a playoff game since the 1966-1967 season.

The Stars are now 37-25-8 on the season.

In Game 1 Sunday, one goal was all it took for the Stars to nab a win over the Golden Knights. The only goal of the game came courtesy of Stars defenseman John Klingberg, with an assist from Jamie Benn.