Here's the 2023 Dallas Stars draft picks

The Dallas Stars did not have a first round pick, but made numerous selections from rounds two through seven.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars did not have a selection for the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft after trading a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick to New York Rangers for defenseman Nils Lundkvist in September.

The Stars picked up their 2023 draft on day two, with multiple selections from rounds two through seven. Here's a look at who the Stars picked:

Round 2, Pick 61: Tristan Bertucci, defenseman (OHL) Bertucci, 17, recorded 50 points in 63 games for the Flint Firebirds of the OHL in the 2022-23 season, ranking second among club defensemen in goals (11), assists (39) and points. He appeared in seven games in the 2023 playoffs, posting one goal and four assists for a total of five points. Bertucci has played two seasons in the OHL, both with Flint, totaling 63 points in 125 regular-season games and five points in 18 postseason games. The North York, Ontario native played in seven games for Team Canada at the U-18 World Junior Championship in 2023, earning a bronze medal.

Round 3, Pick 79: Brad Gardiner, center (OHL) Gardiner, 18, appeared in 68 games for the Ottawa 67s of the OHL in 2022-23, posting 39 points. He shared fifth on the team in goals (19) and seventh in points. He added four points in 11 postseason games. In two seasons in the OHL, Gardiner has played 121 regular-season games and has earned 46 points. He has added four points in 13 career playoff games.

Dallas acquired this pick via a trade: 2024 3rd round pick and 2024 6th round pick to Nashville in exchange for this pick.

Round 4, Pick 125: Aram Minnetian, defenseman (USA) Minnetian, 18, appeared in 62 games with with the U.S. National U-18 team (NTDP) and recorded 31 points. He lead team defensemen with seven goals and ranked second in points. Minnetian played two seasons with the NTDP with the U-17 and U-18 teams, earning 12 points in 42 games in his first year in the program.

Round 5, Pick 157: Arno Tiefensee, goalie (DEL) Tiefensee, 21, posted a record of 13-10-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 23 games with Adler Mannheim of the DEL. He played an additional 12 games in the postseason, setting a 6-5-0 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .914 SV%. He ranked second in the league in postseason wins and goals-against average. Tiefensee was loaned to the Heilbronner Falken of the the second tier DEL2, where he played the majority of 2020-22. In three seasons with the Heilbronner Falken, Tiefensee appeared in 32 games, posting a 12-18-0 record.

Round 6, Pick 189: Angus Macdonell, center (OHL) MacDonnell, 18, split the 2022-23 season between the Mississauga Steelheads and the Sarnia Sting of the OHL. He recorded 17 points in 33 games with the Sting and 24 points in 31 games with the Steelheads for a total of 41 points in 64 games. He added five points in six postseason games with the Steelheads. Through two OHL seasons, MacDonell has earned a total of 62 points in 120 games. He recorded five points in seven games for Team Canada at the U-18 World Junior Championship in 2023, helping the team to a bronze medal.

Round 7, Pick 221: Sebastian Bradshaw, forward (Canada) Bradshaw, 18, played the 2022-23 season with the Elite Hockey Academy U-18 team in U-18 AAA. He posted 62 points in 59 games with the club. He played previous season with the Ajax/Pickering Raiders of the ETAHL and earned 36 points in 28 games.



