Boston Bruins top Carolina Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Game 4 is Monday night.

TORONTO, ON — Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle scored once and set up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Rask’s absence was announced Saturday morning and it didn't rattle the defending Eastern Conference champions later in the day.

Rask helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year. He left the league’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children.