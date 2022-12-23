Alex Ovechkin now has second-most goals scored in the NHL

Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals, surpassed Gordie Howe on the list of most goals scored in a career when he scored his 802nd.

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin further cemented his name in hockey history Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets, after scoring his 801st and 802nd career goals. He tied with and then surpassed Gordie Howe for the second-most goals in the National Hockey League (NHL).

A hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13 put the Capitals left wing at the 800 mark, and he's been aiming for 801 -- and beyond -- ever since.

Howe is known through league history as "Mr. Hockey" for being the most complete overall player to ever get on the ice. Now, Ovechkin, known as The Great 8, only has one goal scorer to pass on the all-time list. Wayne Gretzky, who holds the record with 894 goals.

Ovechkin scored two goals in the game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, winning that game 4-1.

“It's a big number,” Ovechkin said after becoming the third NHL player to score 800. “It's the best company (you can) ever imagine since you started playing hockey.”

Ovechkin has been one of the league's most dangerous scorers practically since he got two goals in his debut with Washington on Oct. 5, 2005, against Columbus. In the 17 years since, the captain's illustrious career in D.C. has continued to inspire fans and elevate the Capitals franchise to unprecedented heights.

The 12-time All-Star has nine seasons with at least 50 goals, including a career-high 65 during the 2007-08 season. The three-time MVP, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, had 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games last season.

Ovechkin says he has a series of pictures adorned on his wall at home, and one of the most important is a picture of himself with Hower. With Friday's historic outing, Ovechkin now stands side-by-side with one of his heroes in the NHL's record books.

Also on the wall is his inspiration for what's next -- a picture of Ovi and Gretz.

Ovechkin now has only "The Great One" to chase before it's all said and done - when he'll have his own picture in the NHL Hall of Fame.