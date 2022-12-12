TY Hilton signs with Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is joining the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Monday.
Hilton, a 10-year NFL veteran, had been with the Colts for the entirety of his career until he became a free agent following the 2021 season. He has not been with any team so far this season.
Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler and has five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He amassed 9,691 career receiving yards with the Colts — ranking him third in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.
The Cowboys will add Hilton to a receiver room that includes CeeDee Lamb, who leads the team with 74 catches for 961 yards and six touchdowns on the year.
The Colts drafted Hilton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He became a free agent for the first time in his career ahead of the 2021 season. He ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Colts. It was worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.