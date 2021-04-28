ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter shared his 2021 NFL Draft swag bag on Instagram and it's make us jealous

CLEVELAND — The first peek of the swag bags that were handed out to media coming to town to cover the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland has surfaced on social media and it's making us jealous!

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter shared a snapshot of his swag bag on his Instagram story, and it's stocked full of the best local goodies.

The swag bag, which is really more like a large box, includes some of the area's finest wines, delicious treats, and items designed to make the people visiting our fair city feel as at home as possible.

From what we've seen so far, the welcome kit includes bottles of both Gervasi Vineyard's Pro Football Hall of Fame limited edition label Integrity chardonnay, and Château Hough Vineyards' delicious Buttercup, which is "custom crafted in the Land."

For those who are excited about greater Cleveland's many breweries, Great Lakes Brewing Co. has tossed in its Hazecraft Hazy IPA.

With the adult beverages comes the need to hydrate. Destination Cleveland is taking care of that with a very sleek looking, all-black metal water bottle with its signature script Cleveland logo.

Walking around the downtown area from event to event is sure to work up an appetite, so Backattack Snacks has included its Sweet Stingers almonds, Campbell's Sweets Factory popped in a bag of its delicious caramel corn, and The Cleveland Chocolate Co. offered up its Single Origin Ghana bar, made from 48 percent vegan coconut mylk chocolate.

And lest we leave our visitors without a way to wind down after all of the 2021 NFL Draft excitement, The Cleveland Candle Co. has things covered with its Forest City scented candle to enjoy after things wrap up each evening.