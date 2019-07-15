SAN ANTONIO — Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal outlined the NFL owners' proposal for an 18-game schedule. This idea has been floated around for quite some time, but the details have always been a big question mark.

According to this proposal, in order to expand the regular season slate of games, the owners would institute a 16-game limit on all players. In theory, that's great because the players get two bye weeks. In reality, you are mixing and matching lineups like it is fantasy football.

Also, what about the fans? What if you buy tickets for a game and instead of watching Dak Prescott under center, you get to watch Cooper Rush lead the charge?

Finally, what about the players? When vying for the playoffs every year, do you think those guys want to sit on the sidelines? Every game is crucial.

Then there's the point Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith brought up after hearing this proposal.

"How much will that generate for the player?" Smith asked. "That's what matters to me (as) an employee of the National Football League."

Great question.

When more details trickle out, we will see if the owners instituted a salary cap boost to compensate the players for the increased revenue. I'm sure they did; if not, that's just insanity, but let's just assume they did.

How much of the pie are they giving them?

Thee NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith is already voicing his opinion on the issue and money will not change his stance. He made this analogy:

NFLPA

Again, this looks great on paper because a fan can watch their team for 18 straight weeks without a bye week getting in the way, but this proposal is just such an owner-oriented move and it dilutes the product.

If there is something we can all agree on, we could do without four preseason games. That's just a waste of time. The teams barely suit up starters and as a result, the first couple of weeks of football look extremely sloppy.

So what's the solution? Here are my thoughts:

1. Have an 18-week season--not an 18-game season.

2. Go from four preseason games to two preseason games.

3. Increased International exposure.

4. Expand the playoff format.

This will certain be an important topic on the table during the new collective bargaining agreement set for 2021.

