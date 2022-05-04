Sin City: UTSA's Sincere McCormick is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders

"God always has a plan, and you have to let him write it out," the AP All American and former Roadrunner said in a post confirming his NFL destination.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA star running back Sincere McCormick wasn't selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but his dreams of playing on Sundays may come true after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

McCormick was a third-team AP All American this past season. The Roadrunners football program tweeted out the news on Wednesday afternoon, and McCormick confirmed that he's heading to Sin City.

"I can’t tell you how happy I am right now," he said. "God always has a plan, and you have to let him write it out. I’m thankful for this opportunity and watch me run with it. I want to thank everyone from my family, friends, and coach for (believing) in me."

According to UTSA's athletic department, McCormick rushed for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries — all UTSA records — and caught 22 passes for 184 yards in 13 games in his last season, helping lead the No. 24-ranked Roadrunners to a 12-1 record and the program’s first conference title.

The Judson High School graduate topped the 100-yard rushing mark a program-record eight games, including rushing for 204 yards and three TDs in a 49-41 victory against WKU en route to being named the C-USA Championship Game MVP. He broke his own UTSA standard for single-game attempts with 41 for 184 yards and three scores in the 31-28 comeback win at Memphis, and he also reached the end zone three times after rushing for 113 yards in the 45-16 victory over Louisiana Tech.