Jaguars confirm Urban Meyer's coaching staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed many reports that had fluttered over the last few weeks since the Urban Meyer hire. Meyer's staff is loaded with NFL experience something that will play a key piece in potential early success.
Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell
Defensive Coordinator: Joe Cullen
Passing Game Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer
Tight Ends Coach: Tyler Bowen
Assistant Linebackers Coach: Tony Gilbert
Wide Receivers Coach: Sanjay Lal
Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Sterling Lucas
Asst. Head Coach & Inside LBs Coach: Charlie Strong
Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Schneider
Defensive Backs Coach - Safeties: Chris Ash
Offensive Quality Control: Quinton Ganther
Defensive Line Coach: Tosh Lupoi
Outside Linebackers Coach: Zachary Orr
Running Backs Coach: Bernie Parmalee
Special Teams Assistant: Carlos Polk