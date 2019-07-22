With training camp approaching, both the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have serious questions to answer before September.

Let's start with the Cowboys.

1. How will the team handle the contract situations?

This has been a well documented issue for the Cowboys. Here are the list of notable unrestricted free agents entering the 2020 offseason:

Quarterback Dak Prescott

Wide receiver Amari Cooper

Wide receiver Randall Cobb

Offensive lineman La'el Collins

Cornerback Byron Jones

Safety Jeff Heath

That's not even mentioning linebacker Jaylon Smith, who is a restricted free agent next season, along with running back Ezekiel Elliott who might hold out from camp with two years remaining on his rookie contract.

Elliott could potentially become a huge distraction in Oxnard, but Jerry Jones and company have their hands full trying to feed all these mouths. There is no way they will be able to keep everyone, and these kind of question marks could cast a dark cloud entering in California.

2. What will the offense look like under Kellen Moore?

Cowboys fans are elated to know Scott Linehan is out as offensive coordinator, but no one knows how first-year OC Kellen Moore will do with the position. Just two years, ago he was a quarterback on the roster and now he's leading an offense with tons of weapons.

Dak Prescott has been very complimentary of Moore, calling him a "young phenom" in the industry. Prescott added Moore will bring a lot more creativity to the offense, which is something every fan is hoping to see.

3. What can we expect from Jason Witten?

Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten (82) gestures as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AP

I think we are all in agreement: Jason Witten looks a lot better in a Cowboys uniform than he did in the Monday Night Football commentating booth. Before taking a season off, Witten did not miss a game for 11 straight years. This should provide some much needed stability at the tight end position. During the 2017 season, his last, he caught 63 passes for 560 yards. In 2018, Blake Jarwin led all tight ends with 27 receptions for 307 yards. Witten isn't going to wow us on the field, but he's certainly an upgrade for Dak Prescott and this offense. Many believe Witten is returning in hopes off making a transition to the coaching staff. If that's the case, will this finally be his last go-around in a Cowboys uniform?

MORE COWBOYS:

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott plans to hold out of training camp until he gets a new contract, report says

Safety Kavon Frazier testifies to Cowboys offense's new wrinkles

Cowboys' Prescott 'may second' WR Amari Cooper's comments on QB's contract negotiations

Ezekiel Elliott offers to pay funeral costs for 14-year-old shot and killed by stray bullet at post-prom party

HOUSTON, TX- SEPTEMBER 28: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans fires up the fans while playing against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter in a NFL game on September 28, 2014 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

As for the Texans...

1. What is going to happen with Jadeveon Clowney?

According to reports, Clowney will not be at training camp when the team reports on Thursday. The Houston Texans put a franchise tag on Clowney during the offseason, but the pass-rusher is not happy with that decision. Team brass said they were hopeful to work out a long-term solution with the former first round pick, but that is now not a likely scenario entering the season. With four different people playing the role as general manager, you would figure this issue is not going to get fixed in a timely matter. Clowney will most likely return to the team late in Training Camp, but he will be someone to monitor all throughout August.

2. How is this offense going to look?

DeAndre Hopkins is a monster and Deshaun Watson is one of the best young prospects in the league, but beyond those two players...Houston has some problems.

Whenever Will Fuller V has stepped on the field with Watson, the former Notre Dame standout has thrived--the only issue is he is very injury prone. Since 2017, Fuller V has missed 15 games. On top of that, head coach Bill O'Brien raves about Keke Coutee, but again, his hamstring issues in 2018 were a mess. Is D'Onta Foreman still a thing? Is Lamar Miller good enough as RB1? What's up with that rag-tag offensive line? The Houston Texans are one of the toughest teams to predict entering the new year because I can make an argument why they'll make the playoffs again, but then I could just point to 2017 and make the argument as to why they will crumble.

3. Who is the next big thing?

Unlike the Cowboys, the Houston Texans have some wiggle room with cap space. The team will most likely enter 2020 with roughly $41 million to work with in their budget. Other than Watson, they'll get to choose which of their young guys will get paid.

MORE TEXANS:

Texans announce dates for open practices at training camp

Deshaun Watson baptized in Jordan River in Israel

JJ Watt on Whataburger sale: Let's buy it back!

Texans fire general manager Brian Gaine