HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is form the 2019 event.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2020 J.J. Watt Charity Classic!

The charity softball game will be held again at Minute Maid Park on June 6, 2020.

The Texans star and his teammates will participate in the softball game and a home-run derby to benefit the J.J. Watt Foundation.

Attendees will also enjoy in-game giveaways, a silent auction, raffle, and fireworks show.

The defensive standout tweeted that the $5 million raised so far from the charity game has helped schools in 37 states.

Tickets for the J.J. Watt Charity Classic will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at www.tickets.com. They will be available at the Minute Maid Park box office starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020.

