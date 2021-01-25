Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner weighs in on Texans-Deshaun Watson situation

Mayor Turner said he's praying the two sides can move forward together.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is weighing in on the biggest offseason story in the NFL so far – the apparent rift between the Houston Texans and their Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Turner on Sunday tweeted that the city loves both the Texans and Watson and that he’s praying they can move forward together.

Houston loves @deshaunwatson and the @HoustonTexans. Houston is a great City that is hungry to back our players and team. As Mayor of a City that is second to none I pray we move forward together. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 24, 2021

Turner's tweet comes after reports that Watson wants out of Houston after not being consulted on the team’s hiring of new general manager Nick Cesario. Watson was also reportedly not happy that Houston didn’t reach out to Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy initially in their head coaching search.

The team has since interviewed Beiniemy, but according to an ESPN report, it may be too late for Watson.

Watson signed a four-year contract extension with Houston in September worth nearly $160 million. He has a no-trade clause, so if the team tries to deal him, Watson has a significant say in where he goes.

The Miami Herald is reporting that the top two teams on Watson’s wish list if he leaves Houston would be the Jets and then the Dolphins.

Texans fans march in support of Watson

Last week, Houston Texans fans organized a march in front of NRG Stadium to show team management their support for Watson. When Watson learned of the march, he said he was flattered, but that he didn't want anyone to gather and risk their health on his behalf.

Texans legend has harsh words for team

Earlier this month, Texans all-time leading receiver Andre Johnson had harsh words for the Houston Texans organization and Jack Easterby, in particular. He also had advice for Watson.