NEW ORLEANS — It was a thrilling opening night for the Texans and Saints, but Houston ended up on the wrong side of a 30-28 shootout in New Orleans. Here are the highlights.

Fourth quarter

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Drew Brees found Tre'Quan Smith to give New Orleans the lead back, 24-21.

But Deshaun Watson led the Texans back in the final minute for the go-ahead score! This is how Houston went up 28-27.

Third quarter

The Saints didn't waste any time getting into the end zone to start the second half.

But Houston answered with the second Watson to Hopkins TD pass of the night.

Second quarter

Facing a fourth and 1, Deshaun Watson calls his own number and takes it in from 20 yards out. Touchdown Texans!

The Saints followed with a time-consuming drive that ended in a field goal, cutting Houston's lead to 7-3.

Houston then drove on their next possession down the field, ending with a Watson to Hopkins touchdown pass to give the Texans a 14-3 lead.

First quarter

The Texans and Saints went up and down the field, but still no score, thanks in part to Whitney Mercilus picking off Drew Brees in the red zone.

That was followed shortly after by this deep ball from Deshaun Watson to Will Fuller. It was a thing of beauty and put the Texans in position to get the game's first points.

Game preview

There are a lot of question marks for the Texans, most notably at the running back position. Lamar Miller went down with a season-ending injury against Dallas in their preseason match-up, so they’ll lean on Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde to carry the load. Neither of them have played a snap for the Texans.

Houston has one of the most exciting players in football in quarterback Deshaun Watson, but he'll be behind an offensive line that has had its issues this preseason.

The Texans will also be without defensive Pro Bowler and 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney, who was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Houston will take on a Saints team with a chip on their shoulder. New Orleans was denied a likely trip to the Super Bowl after a non-call on a clear pass interference in the NFC championship game against the Rams.

Behind Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, the Saints have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL and J.J. Watt and the rest of the Texans will have their hands full trying to contain them.

