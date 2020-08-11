x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Texans

Watson, Texans send Jaguars to 7th consecutive loss, 27-25

J.J. Watt recorded his 100th career sack becoming the 35th NFL player to do so and first in franchise history.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scrambles for yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Houston Texans picked up their second win of the season as defensive star J.J. Watt reached a career milestone.

Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards with the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired and the Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 on Sunday for their sixth straight win in the series. 

During the fourth quarter, Watt recorded his 100th career sack becoming the 35th NFL player to do so and first in franchise history.

RELATED: Watch J.J. Watt record his 100th career sack

Jacksonville barely avoided making NFL history. 

The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a season. 

Instead they will share the record with Denver and Minnesota. Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late. 

But rookie Jake Luton’s 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet.

Related Articles