HOUSTON — Thursday marked Day 7 of the Houston Texans training camp. For the first time since camp launched one week ago, fans were allowed at Texans camp, and the events that unfolded certainly didn’t disappoint.

Texans fans were welcomed into today’s camp by games, live music and of course an up-close-and-personal look at their favorite players. The players were greeted by enthusiastic fans who weathered the heat to cheer them on.

Thursday, fans and media saw the players work through drill after drill and continue to build that on-field camaraderie with each other before the start of the season. With players trading jokes between plays and throwing some light-hearted jabs here and there, it appears that they are comfortable moving amongst one another.

At the end of practice between photos and autographs, a group of kids from the boys and girls club attacked the players with water guns. It didn’t take long before the players retaliated with water guns or their own. All in all, it was a day full of fun and hard work.

Only time will tell how that work will pay off come the start of the season.