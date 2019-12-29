HOUSTON — Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans ran their way into the playoffs.

Tennessee beat a Houston Texans team that rested several starters and set up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England.

Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' 35-14 victory.

The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South, allowing Houston to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players with the division title secure.

The Titans will visit New England next weekend in the playoffs, while Houston will host Buffalo.

Fourth quarter

One minute into the final quarter, the Titans scored another touchdown.

Derrick Henry punched in another short TD to give the Titans a 28-14 lead with just over 14 minutes remaining.

Henry scored his third touchdown of the game with a 53-yard run with just under 3 minutes remaining in the game.

Third quarter

Derrick Henry punched in a 3-yard touchdown to double Tennessee's lead in the third quarter.

The Texans were down 21-7 at the time.

A.J. McCarron scrambled in for a touchdown later in the quarter to cut into the lead, making it 21-14 with just over a minute to go.

Second quarter

Ryan Tannehill found MyCole Pruitt in the endzone to give the Titans a 14-7 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

First quarter

Houston got the ball first and marched down the field to score a touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The opening drive TD was Houston's first of the season and took a little more than half the quarter.

A.J. McCarron led the 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Duke Johnson capped the drive off with a short TD run.

The Titans answered with a TD-scoring drive of their own to tie the game 7-7.

Ryan Tannehill hooked up with A.J. Brown for the long touchdown.

