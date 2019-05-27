HOUSTON — She said yes!

It appears J.J. Watt and Houston Dash captain Kealia Ohai are getting married.

The Texans' star defensive end tweeted Sunday "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes."

Watt, 30, and Ohai, 27, have been dating since 2016.

Help us congratulate the couple and wish them well going forward!

