HOUSTON — Trade rumors involving Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney heated up Tuesday with reports he met with Dolphins Coach Brian Flores.

Clowney has reportedly also met with the Jets but prefers the Eagles or Seahawks.

NFL.com also reports Clowney fired longtime agent Ben Cook because he's unhappy with talks about his future.

Twitter has blown up with news of a possible Clowney trade as early as tonight.